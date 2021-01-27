Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE: PSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/19/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) was given a new C$11.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$11.50.

1/7/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

12/16/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.50.

12/3/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Firstegy.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) stock opened at C$10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.44. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.72.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.50 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 281.77%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

