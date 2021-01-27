Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TXG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE: TXG) in the last few weeks:
- 1/22/2021 – Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital to C$34.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00.
- 1/15/2021 – Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$34.50 to C$33.50.
- 1/11/2021 – Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$30.00.
- 1/8/2021 – Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00.
TSE TXG traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.64. 284,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,927. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.79 and a 52 week high of C$25.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.01.
Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.
