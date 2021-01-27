Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TXG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE: TXG) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2021 – Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital to C$34.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

1/15/2021 – Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$34.50 to C$33.50.

1/11/2021 – Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$30.00.

1/8/2021 – Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

TSE TXG traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.64. 284,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,927. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.79 and a 52 week high of C$25.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.01.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

