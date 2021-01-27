Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SSAAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

1/19/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/18/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/18/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

SSAAY remained flat at $$2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

