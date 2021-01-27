ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 20.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in ResMed by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,329.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $309,831.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,856,481.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $222.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.15.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

