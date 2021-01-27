ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total value of $292,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $222.28 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.15.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.