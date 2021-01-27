ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.43% of ResMed worth $131,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RMD traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,561. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.44 and a 200-day moving average of $195.15. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

