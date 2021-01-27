Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Trading Down 9.4%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) shares dropped 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 3,334,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,786,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

RESN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of $304.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $120,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,453.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $28,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 527,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,888 shares of company stock valued at $392,209 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 613.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 140,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 205.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

