Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,695 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

S&P Global stock opened at $319.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.49 and a 200-day moving average of $341.65. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.