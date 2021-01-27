Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 215,716 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 363.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,716 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of The Hershey worth $41,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 11.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $788,231 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

NYSE HSY opened at $149.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

