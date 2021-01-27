Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $151.66 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 370,732 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Pfizer worth $151,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,779,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

