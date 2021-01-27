Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 695 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in 3M were worth $40,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.67 and a 200 day moving average of $166.27. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $180.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

