Reviewing Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Enveric Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $680.00 million 1.63 $83.87 million N/A N/A Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.42 -$5.60 million N/A N/A

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Enveric Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 9.91% 11.21% 6.16% Enveric Biosciences -19.34% -58.42% -25.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats Enveric Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Jay Pharma Inc. develops evidence-based cannabinoid products and combination therapies cure effects of cancer treatment. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

