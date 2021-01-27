Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Up to $13.21

Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $15.35. Revlon shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 2,691 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $833.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.71.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $286,643.50. 87.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Revlon by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Revlon by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Revlon by 208.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revlon by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

