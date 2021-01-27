Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) were down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $37.78. Approximately 1,163,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 988,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RXN shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Get Rexnord alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.86 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,333,000 after purchasing an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,759,000 after buying an additional 102,584 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,279,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 153,658 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,592,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 388,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 16.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,567,000 after acquiring an additional 197,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.