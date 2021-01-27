Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 9,966 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 4,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Rezolute from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

