Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 8.6%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $31.11. Approximately 1,015,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 490,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

