Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $352.82

Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $352.82 and traded as high as $399.00. Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) shares last traded at $397.00, with a volume of 40,778 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 355.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 352.82. The stock has a market cap of £247.01 million and a P/E ratio of -32.54.

About Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

