Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.92

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $7.14. Ricoh shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 1,637 shares.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RICOY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)
Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.
