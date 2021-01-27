RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Trading Up 5.1%

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 368,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 232,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.
Separately, National Securities downgraded shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RigNet during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RigNet during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RigNet during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RigNet during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RigNet during the third quarter valued at $784,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RigNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNET)
RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.
Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.