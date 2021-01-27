Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,104 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.