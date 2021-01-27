Ripio Credit Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $554,575.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $22.28 million and $554,575.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00074991 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

