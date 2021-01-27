RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,041.34

Shares of RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,041.34 and traded as low as $2,000.00. RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) shares last traded at $2,010.00, with a volume of 160,863 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,041.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,905.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

In other RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) news, insider Hannah Rothschild sold 50,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,961 ($25.62), for a total transaction of £1,000,011.95 ($1,306,522.01). Also, insider James Leigh-Pemberton bought 5,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,990 ($26.00) per share, for a total transaction of £116,514.50 ($152,226.94).

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

