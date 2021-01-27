Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Shares Down 5.5%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.90 and last traded at $59.68. Approximately 1,450,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 742,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at about $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 387,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,264,000 after buying an additional 326,387 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $11,744,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,730,000 after buying an additional 197,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

