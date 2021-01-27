Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $119.78 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $119,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,326.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,190.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,178.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

