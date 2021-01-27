RLI (NYSE:RLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RLI traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.51. 203,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average is $93.98.

Get RLI alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.