RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.69

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.69 and traded as high as $14.22. RLJ Lodging Trust shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 975,362 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

