RMPL Trading Down 3.9% This Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One RMPL token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002568 BTC on major exchanges. RMPL has a market cap of $439,664.05 and approximately $54,277.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00052338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00134956 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00288717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00069519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00069881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036300 BTC.

RMPL’s total supply is 685,452 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,245 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

