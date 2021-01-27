Robert Paul Sells 27,308 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $543,600.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 527,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.08. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $35.93.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alector by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 205,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Bank of America began coverage on Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
