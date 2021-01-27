Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 8%

Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK)’s share price fell 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.01 ($0.01). 4,228,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 9,367,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £8.42 million and a P/E ratio of -10.12.

Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) Company Profile (LON:ROCK)

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds seven exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interest in Copperhead project located in the East Tasmanide Porphyry Tract; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.