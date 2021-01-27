Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $291.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $291.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.59.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $268.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.10.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 163,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

