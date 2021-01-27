Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $248.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $254.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.
ROK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.59.
Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91.
In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
