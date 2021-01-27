Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Trading Down 9.8%

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) dropped 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 2,309,753 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,936,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $120.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $308,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 1,605.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 254,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.