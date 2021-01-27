Roger L. Smith Sells 100,000 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ur-Energy stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.72. Ur-Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 648,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.76% of Ur-Energy worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

