Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Boosted by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares during the period. Rollins makes up 10.0% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned 0.14% of Rollins worth $27,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Rollins by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

