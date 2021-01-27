Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RYCEY. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, January 8th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. 11,525,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,291,566. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

