Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RYCEY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Main First Bank cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of RYCEY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 11,525,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,291,566. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

