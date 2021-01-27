Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 7,080,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,153,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.
Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)
Romeo Power, Inc, an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges.
