Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 7,080,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,153,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 321,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 108,239 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 215,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter worth $1,604,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges.

