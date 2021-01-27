Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after buying an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,631,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 132.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

