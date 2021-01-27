Roth Capital Boosts Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $70.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APPS. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 135,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.