Rotten Market Capitalization Tops $148,064.24 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Rotten has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $148,064.24 and approximately $12,415.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00069142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.00897115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.57 or 0.04434247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 55,688,774 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars.

