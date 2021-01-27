Royal Bank of Canada Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $290.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.61.

MSFT opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.51. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $234.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

