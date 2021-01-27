Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€265.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €265.00 ($311.76) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MEURV. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €249.29 ($293.28).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

