RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $16.79 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $30,181.14 or 0.99915524 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $16.79 million and $9,318.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 556 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

