RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RGLXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. RTL Group has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

