RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. RTL Group has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

