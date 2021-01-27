Rupee Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 32.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Rupee has a market cap of $50,141.05 and $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00048645 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,913,550 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

