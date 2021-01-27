Rupiah Token (IDRT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $789,498.00

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $3.16 million and $789,498.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00070345 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00909314 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006498 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00049969 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.14 or 0.04361764 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015618 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017967 BTC.
Rupiah Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “
Rupiah Token Token Trading
Rupiah Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
