Ryanair’s (RYAAY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryanair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $4.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,725. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Fund Advisors grew its position in Ryanair by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 681,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,455 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its position in Ryanair by 38.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 12.1% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Ryanair by 1,356.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 138,475 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

