SAFE DEAL Hits One Day Volume of $182,538.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $182,538.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $6.92 or 0.00022512 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00051182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00133069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00293223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00069826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00070226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00037315 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

