Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and $757,878.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00435139 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

